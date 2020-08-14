DUI issued a press release today to inform that they are continuing their coalition talks with SDSM, and will pursue them over the weekend as well.

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev has 19 days to forge a coalition that will have 61 seats and DUI is his key option.

We confirmed the principles based on which the Government would work and they were revealed to the public several times. We are working on additional issues, such as a detailed program for the wok of the Government, and finding appropriate, honest and competent officials, DUI said.

The ethnic Albanian party did not reveal if it will achieve its goal of having an ethnic Albanian Prime Minister, even for a portion of the next term in office.