Interior Minister Pance Toskovski said that the security situation in Macedonia is stable ahead of the scheduled session of the Constitutional Court, which will discuss the law on the use of languages that is scheduled for December 14th The Albanian DUI party, which has been restless after landing in opposition for the first time in two decades, has been issuing warnings in case the judges overturn the law that DUI and SDSM pushed through Parliament.

The law was found to be clearly unconstitutional by the Venice Commission and inapplicable, because it imposes the use of the Albanian language even in areas that have few Albanians.

I don’t think that the security situation is endangered. We said before that there are attempts to destabilize the country, and that there are persons with bad intentions acting in ways that do not become a democratic party with rule of law, Toskovski said.

The Albanian members of the Court are announcing they will boycott the session. The judges were elected in the DUI – SDSM term in office and the fact that they initiated the case – the court has the right to decide which petition it will review and when – led to allegation that the two now opposition parties are using this institution to cause ethnic tensions.