The Democratic Union for Integration welcomes the positive reactions of the entire democratic world for the historic decision “for” the French proposal adopted by the Parliament of Macedonia, which sealed the ideological orientation of the country without any other alternative, that of integration into the European Union.

Washington, Brussels, Berlin, Paris, Rome, London and all the capitals of the Euro-Atlantic countries highly appreciate the courage of the progressive forces leading the country.

The few dissidents, VMRO and Levica, remain isolated and united in the spirit of regressive pro-Russian forces.

The vast majority of the country’s citizens did not identify with the Russian agenda, did not fall for deceptions, provocations and did not support the protests that wanted to take the country back after all those joint achievements and change its strategic orientation.

Today is the time of determination, who is with Europe, who is against, who is with NATO and who is against, who aligns with Euro-American forces and who is pro-Russian. There is no gray area, no undefined. The Democratic Union for Integration believes that the vast majority of citizens support the Euro-American progressive forces and we will not allow a deviation from the country’s Euro-Atlantic course.