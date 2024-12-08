The opposition DUI party is setting up a makeshift camp in front of the Constitutional Court, where its officials and supporters will remain until Wednesday. The Court is supposed to hold a session on Wednesday on the law on the use of languages – the controversial law was adopted by SDSM and DUI and it greatly expands the official use of the Albanian language, in ways that are widely seen as unconstitutional, mandating its use in areas with few Albanians.

We are gathered here to raise our voices about an issue that affects the foundations of our multi-ethnic state. This is not a normal day and this is not a normal call. Now is the time more then ever that we are united to protect what we have gained with much effort and sacrifice, said DUI official Arber Ademi.

The ethnic Albanian members of the Constitutional Court – elected by DUI – announced that they will boycott the session. The remaining Macedonian members are elected by SDSM, and the two now opposition parties are hoping that the ruling could raise ethnic tensions and damage the Government.