The only way DUI will leave the Government is if the constitutional amendments ;come into force before the Second Intergovernmental Session between Macedonia and the EU, the party leadership decided Saturday night.

“By unanimous decision by the Presidency of DUI, the party reaffirmed its position to reach an immediate agreement with the opposition by which the opposition would support the constitutional amendments, which would come into force before the Second Intergovernmental Session takes place. In return, DUI would support a transitional government without its participance in it, until thee neext elections”, the party informed in a statement.