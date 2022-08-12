“Arberia” is written on several vans and trucks parked on “Skenderbeg” square in Skopje. In the photos published by the 360 degrees news portal, the stage and equipment are already being set up on the square and the space is being arranged for tomorrow’s event entitled “PEACE FESTIVAL”. The peace festival, on the occasion of the anniversary of the signing of the Framework Agreement, is organized by Artan Grubi’s Ministry of Political System and Relations with the Communities.

According to documents from the Public Procurement Bureau, the Ministry of Political System signed two contracts with “Arberia Design” for services related to the 21st anniversary of the Ohrid Agreement, for which the Tetovo company has about one hundred thousand euros available from the state budget. The offers of “Arberia Design” for the two contracts are about 80 thousand euros in total.

According to one contract, for “organizing an event on the occasion of the 21st anniversary of the signing of the Ohrid Framework Agreement”, the company has about 70 thousand euros at its disposal. For that money, “Arberia” should organize, rent, hire – conference rooms, hotel and restaurant services, catering, foreign and domestic pop stars and bands, as well as sound and lighting equipment.

The Tetovo company that should organize the event for the 21st anniversary of the Framework Agreement is the same company that should procure certificates for the students. Radio Free Europe reports that the company, which in 2015 was the largest donor to DUI, received 61 tenders from the state in the last four years, mostly from institutions managed by DUI staff.