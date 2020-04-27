Artan Grubi from the DUI party said that the Constitutional Court should be the one to decide whether the Parliament can be recalled.

The ruling SDSM party and some of its allies are proposing that the Parliament, which dissolved in mid February, re-convenes, but DUI and the main opposition VMRO-DPMNE party do not support making this precedent.

A dissolved Parliament gives its mandate back to the citizens. We don’t care for elections, we care about public health. We are ready to go to the polls tomorrow but only if it is safe for the voters, Grubi said.

He called on the Constitutional Court to have its say on the matter. Macedonia recalled a dissolved Parliament once, in 2016, again on SDSM request, but in that case the Constitutional Court was pushed to come up with some kind of a technicality in the vote to dissolve the Parliament. This time around SDSM wants to have the members of the dissolved Parliament vote on re-convening.