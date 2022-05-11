Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov again stated that Bulgaria is determined to see Macedonia and Albania in the European Union. Petkov is visiting Washington – without his more hard-line Foreign Minister Teodora Gencovska – and continues to send moderate messages to Macedonia.

I’m determined that the future of Macedonia and Albania must be in the EU. This is good for the region, he said.

His Government is shaky because of this position, as two coalition partners – BSP and ITN – want him to pursue a more hard-line position on Macedonia. The decision whether Bulgaria will maintain its veto against Macedonia is due in June.

Meanwhile, Petkov said that he has secured deliveries of US LNG gas that will be cheaper than the gas delivered by Russia. He made the announcement after meeting Vice President Kamala Harris. The planned LNG port in the Greek city of Alexandropoli will be key to importing LNG gas to the region.