15 July are not ordinary elections as we have had, as we have had the opportunity to see 8,12,16 years ago, a contest between two concepts, different views on how to run the economy, the state. On the 15th, in my opinion, it is a referendum whether we will persist as a state or not, said the head of VMRO-DPMNE list  in the fifth electoral district, Igor Durlovski.

Gepostet von Игор Дурловски am Sonntag, 12. Juli 2020