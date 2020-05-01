Opera singer Igor Durlovski responded with dismay after videos surfaced of the Kriva Palanka authorities using the police curfew to remove the Star of Kutles from a city square. The humiliating gesture is done on the orders of Greece, which demands that Macedonia removes all representations of the ancient symbol from its public spaces.

Durlovski mocked the authorities, who should be working on their coronavirus response instead. He predicted that such attempts to erase the Maedonian identity will ultimately fail.

During the police curfew, they’re “disinfecting” the main square in Palanka. Macedonia is the virus and you can’t get vaccinated from it!, Durlovski said.