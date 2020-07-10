Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Radmila Sekerinska accused that her rival in the fifth electoral district Igor Durlovski of entering the Parliament on April 27 to kill her.

I do not have the desire to debate with the man who entered the Parliament to kill me or to organize others who will do the dirty work for him, Sekerinska said Thursday on the “Samo vistina” show.

Durlovski is the only one who was acquitted by a court for the events, after he did not ask for pardon.