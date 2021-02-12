The Skopje Appellate Court upheld the first instance ruling for opera singer Igor Durlovski’s acquittal for the events of April 27 in the Parliament building. Durlovski is the only one who did not ask for amnesty, defend his views and received an acquittal.

Final #Freedom will be when all wrongfully convicted will be out. I will start living mine from today. Thank you God, I thank my loved ones and all the supporters. Let my today be tomorrow for the wrongfully convicted. Long live Macedonia!, Durlovski wrote on Facebook.