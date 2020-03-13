Over the past three years Macedonia endured a national humiliation, said opera singer and political dissident Igor Durlovski, who leads the VMRO-DPMNE list in the 5th electoral district.

We protested in 2017 to warn about what is going to happen to Macedonia. What happened were three years of national humliation, Durlovski said.

He was one of the organizers of the protests for a United Macedonia, held against he imposed name change and re-defining of the Macedonian national identity. The Zaev regime put Durlovski on trial as a “terrorist” over the April 2017 incident in the Parliament. Durlovski refused the offer of amnesty, but the court wouldn’t dare sentence him, despite handing lengthy prison sentences to the other defendants.