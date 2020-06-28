The head of VMRO-DPMNE’s list in the fifth electoral district Igor Durlovski, said Sunday in Bitola that the “Renewal of Macedonia” programme will bring many reforms that will help the young generations in education, as well the educators.

Knowledge reveals our potential, develops it and allows us to share the best of ourselves with others. Education is an opportunity for our children to create a better and more secure future and to oppose their own individuality, knowledge and skills with their peers from Europe and the world, Durlovski said.

Durlovski added that for the past few years, citizens have witnessed the lack of policies that create the development and promotion of education in Macedonia, in all its segments. It’s time to change things, he said.

