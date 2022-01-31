The healthcare system is in complete collapse, just in the past 24 hours in Macedonia 21 people lost their lives and 1,254 new COVID-19 cases were registered, said VMRO-DPMNE, adding that while the health authorities through social media are convincing who will be in the non-functional Commission for Infectious Diseases, every day we have thousands of new COVID-19 infections and without any functional measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Without any measures, the citizens are left to manage on their own as they can. Waiting for days for COVID-19 testing, every day the family doctors complain that the My Term system is crashing and they cannot schedule examinations for the patients. In all this chaos, the Ministry of Health, as well as the government of the pawn Kovacevski, decided to second semester in schools to resume, exposing children to the risk of contracting COVID-19. Urgent measures are needed to prevent the spread of the new Omicron strain of COVID-19. Macedonia turned into Wuhan, only because of the incompetence of the previous Minister of Health Venko Filipce who thought only of tenders and commissions, and so the new Minister Bekim Sali, said VMRO-DPMNE.