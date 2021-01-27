Earthquake felt in Mavrovo Macedonia 27.01.2021 / 9:50 A moderately strong earthquake, measured at 3.6 on the EMC, was registered in the Mavrovo region in the west of Macedonia early this morning. A series of lesser quakes could be felt overnight and the strongest earthquake came this morning. earthquakeMavrovo Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Balkans 07.01.2021 New magnitude 5.0 quake in Croatia damages some buildings, evacuation of Petrinja’s center possible Balkans 04.01.2021 New, 4.2 magnitude earthquake rocks Petrinja area Balkans 30.12.2020 January 2 declared day of mourning in Croatia Macedonia News RFE video montage: Zaev went from dictating terms to vaccine producers to begging for a shot No coal: Two of the three units in REK Bitola are offline, and the third is barely operational Citizens do not trust the census, see it as forced Users of Telegram group where pictures of underage girls were shared are threatening the woman who reported them Large drop in number of seasonal flu cases SYRIZA blames the Greek Government of not pressuring Macedonia enough on the issue of rewriting history books It took them a year to copy the project, the solution is for the Government to fall! Milososki: In Parliament we have a MP who raped a woman .
