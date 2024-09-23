Earthquake in Skopje Macedonia 23.09.2024 / 8:42 An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Skopje this evening. The jolt was felt at 2 in the morning, waking some citizens. No damage or injuries are reported. Skopjeearthquake Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 01.09.2024 Reduced bus schedule for the first day of school Macedonia 26.08.2024 Police teams conducted searches through Skopje during the weekend Macedonia 17.08.2024 Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska tries to team up with DUI Macedonia News President Siljanovska Davkova to Address UN Future Summit on Multilateral Solutions Amid Global Challenges Mejti stated that the defence attorney statute will not change Mickoski: On the first working day on June 24, we faced a deficit of 200 million euros, this has never happened before Mickoski’s Bodyguard Cleared of Responsibility as Attacked Policeman Declines to Prosecute Regarding Toshkovski’s bodyguard for Mickoski, the public prosecutor determined that he ought to be absolved of any liability Taravari Criticizes Sela’s Constitutional Court Proposal, DUI Condemns “Balancer” Decision Mickoski Rejects EU Ultimatums, Emphasizes Merit-Based Membership for Macedonia The people who oversaw the inquiry that led to the victims’ bodies entered not guilty pleas during Vanja and Panche’s trial .
