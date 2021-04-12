The European Commission has no comment after it was revealed that passports have been forged in Macedonia, but the EU’s executive body notes that it monitors the fulfillment of all visa liberalization requirements, MIA reports from Brussels.

Following public speculation that Macedonia could lose the visa-free regime with the EU due to forged passports in the Ministry of Interior, the European Commission reminds that the security of personal documents is crucial.

What we can say is that the issue of document security is one of the conditions for visa liberalization, according to which visa-free countries have an obligation to adopt and implement appropriate administrative measures, the European Commission spokesperson’s service told MIA.

They add that the fulfillment of the conditions for a visa-free regime is under constant supervision, and a report on the situation with these criteria is submitted to the Parliament and the Council every year for each country that is exempted from EU visas.