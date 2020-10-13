The European Commission (EC) has launched an investigation into the case of alleged misuse of EU Erasmus+ funding by the National Agency for European Educational Programmes in Macedonia, MIA reports from Brussels.

EC spokesperson for education Susanne Conze told MIA that the Commission was aware of the case.

All allegations of abuse are being considered and where it comes to EU funds, any irregular spending will be identified and returned, Conze told MIA.

The European Commission is currently unable to provide further details on the ongoing investigation, but what is known is that in the event of criminal misuse of funds, the case will be sent to OLAF, the European Anti-Fraud Office.

The Commission explained to MIA that if “only irregularities in spending, such as a procedural error” is found, then the country must return the funds back to the EU. When applying for Erasmus+ funding, the state is the guarantor of this money in case of irregularities or fraud and is obliged to return the full amount.