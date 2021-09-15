European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday morning that she’ll pay a visit to the Western Balkans by the end of September to show support for the EU enlargement process in the region, MIA reports from Brussels.

Von der Leyen announced this during her annual address on the state of the European Union, which is held every September and in which the President presents the successes and challenges of the European Union.

Before the end of this month, I will travel to the region to send a strong signal of commitment to the accession process, we owe this to all young people who believe in a European future, said the head of the European Commission.

She reminded that the European Union supports the region economically through the Economic and Investment Plan which is one third of the total gross domestic product of the region.