European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is paying a visit to Skopje on Tuesday, to discuss among other, the Bulgaria dispute with Macedonian leaders.

Von der Leyen will be welcomed by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on the plateau in front of the Government, after which they will hold a meeting attended by Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani. Zaev and Von der La\eyen will hold a joint press conference at the Frosina cinema in MKC, which has been renovated with EU funds.

Later, von der Leyen will meet with President Stevo Pendarovski, and will attend a dinner hosted by the head of state in the presence of Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and other senior officials.

A day after Von der Leyen’s visit EU Commissioner Oliver Várhelyi to pay a visit to Skopje on Wednesday, following his visit to Bulgaria last week where he discussed overcoming the Bulgarian blockade on Macedonia’s start of EU negotiations.