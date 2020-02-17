The European Commission progress report on Macedonia and Albania is expected between March 2-4, after all member-states give the green light for a date to start accession negotiations with the EU, diplomatic sources in Brussels tell MIA.

The report is to be adopted at the European Commission meeting on Wednesday, March 4.

The EC wants member states to be positive and therefore the report is being prepared in detail and carefully, diplomatic sources said, but added that the final word on the two countries, however, would be at the General Affairs Council, held two days before the summit in late March.

The forthcoming EC report was also the topic of the meeting, which the Government said was expected to take a step forward in Macedonia’s integration bid with this report and the new methodology.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that if the results of the European Commission’s reports on Macedonia and Albania are positive, he would support the start of the EU accession negotiations with the two countries.