The European Commission encourages everyone in Macedonia to participate in the Population and Housing Census, adding that the census is part of the EU accession process, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.
European Commission spokeswoman Ana Pisonero told MIA that Brussels was pleased with the ongoing census in Macedonia.
This is an important exercise. Accurate data on the number and characteristics of the population are essential for the implementation of appropriate social, demographic and economic policies for the welfare of all citizens. We believe that all sections of society should positively contribute to the census operation in an inclusive and constructive way, Pisonero told MIA.
