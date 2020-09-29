Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama deleted a photo he posted of the canyon of Leshnica in Macedonia after outcry. Rama posted the photo with the inscription “Beautiful Albania”, probably thinking that it’s a picture from a site in Albania that bears the same name.

The Leshnica he posted is in Macedonia, on Mt. Shara, and is growing in popularity as a hiking trail. Given Rama’s frequent nationalist outbursts, it was not clear whether he posted the inscription knowingly or by mistake. That area of Shara is largely Albanian and is often claimed by Albanian nationalists and was a battleground in the 2001 civil war in Macedonia.

The post caused outrage in Macedonia as commentators believed that Rama is deliberately being provocative. After the author of the photo confirmed that the site is in Macedonia, and not Leshnica in Albania, Rama deleted the photo.