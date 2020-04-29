Education Minister Arbr Ademi insists that many households are falsely reporting that they lack access to computers and reliable internet and can’t have their children follow the online lectures.

Most schools across Macedonia are organizing online education for their pupils, but many households are demanding the benefits that are made available to purchase computers or internet.

The numbers are not realistic. We have entire classes claiming that they don’t have any IT device, a phone, a laptop, a tablet. We are meeting with potential donors and discussing help for the welfare cases and the municipal mayors will distribute some 3.000 tablets, Ademi said.

Additionally, 18.400 households that were already listed as in poor economic conditions will be given 10GB of free internet each month.