Education Minister Arbr Ademi said that the position of his department is that students should begin attended in-person education at the start of the new year on September 1. The statement comes after the Committee on Infectious Diseases proposed that classes continue under the improvised online system, except for the first-graders.

We never had and have no ambition to replace the traditional way of education because it is impossible, Ademi said.

The proposal to go nearly full online was sent to the Government, and Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce defended it yesterday, saying it will be risky to crowd children in schools and buses again.

The Committee is expected to meet again today, but the final say will be with the Government.