After weeks of ignoring demands from parents over her latest controversial set of proposals, Education Minister Mila Carovska today finally called on the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party to make suggestions regarding the proposal. Carovska is trying to end the use of printed textbooks and make the school materials predominantly digital. The timing – when Bulgaria and Greece demand major changes to Macedonian history books which the Zaev regime indicated willingness to accommodate – has raised suspicions in the public, as do Carovska’s radically left wing positions.

Carovska’s offer came in the Parliament, where VMRO representative Bojan Stojanoski pressed her on this latest “reform”. She responded that VMRO also proposes a process of digitalization of education and that “if you are a constructive opposition, you will join this process”.