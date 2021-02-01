Education Minister Mila Carovska threatened high school students that they will have to work overtime to make up for the classes they are losing now, with the on-going boycott. Most high-school students are boycotting as they demand that the year-end graduation test is cut in half, because of the poor quality of online education.

Every school will find a way to make up for the lost classes, Carovska said, adding that no high school graduate would be able to enroll in university unless they complete the graduation exam, which currently covers four classes. The Association of high school students wants this reduced to two classes.

Protesting students already met with representatives from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, and today the Alliance of Albanians and the Alternative party expressed support for their demands.