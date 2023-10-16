The Ministry of Education and Science announced in a press release on Monday that, in response to invitations from several U.S. politicians, Minister of Education and Science Jeton Shaqiri is set to embark on a four-day visit to the United States of America.

During this visit, as per the Ministry’s statement, Minister Shaqiri is scheduled to visit the U.S. Senate, engage in meetings with several senators and congressmen, and deliver a speech to students at a prestigious U.S. university.