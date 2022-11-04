The government’s measure to supply schools with electricity at a subsidized price of 95 euros per megawatt/hour is a great support for the smooth organization of holding in-person classes, which is of greatest interest to students.

A total of 366 primary municipal schools and 109 public secondary schools receive support from the state for smooth operation and realization of the mission for which they exist – education of the young.

In conditions of a declared crisis situation, by concluding an agreement for the supply of electricity with ESM Prodazba, they will create significantly lower expenses in the municipal and state budgets, thus increasing the certainty that the educational process in schools will continue to be realized smoothly until the end of the year.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Education and Culture once again appeals to all educational institutions and establishments to consistently respect the government’s recommendations for the rational use of electricity. Because saving electricity is one of the factors that affect the sustainability of teaching in classrooms, the stability of the energy system is raised and sufficient electricity is provided for the needs of households.