The Education Ministry is hiring 500 teacher’s assistants, who will work with children with impairment and disabilities.

Applicants should meet criteria for employment as public school teachers or have completed courses in special education and childcare. The posts will be in two schools in Skopje, and one each in Strumica, Bitola and Veles.

The timing of the program, so close to the municipal elections, was criticized for the apparent partisanship – leaked documents showed that the ruling SDSM party was dividing the coveted public sector jobs among their membership.