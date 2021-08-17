The Government announced that it plans to open all schools for in-person teaching on September 1st, after most of the last school year was conducted online.

Education Minister Mila Carovska said that 62 percent of teachers are vaccinated and that it should be safe to open schools. but the Government added that it will follow recommendations from the Committee on infectious diseases and that it has three scenarios regarding how the situation develops.

Macedonia currently has a major spike in coronavirus cases driven by its open-border policy during the summer, when tens of thousands of emigrants came back to the country – many of them holding packed weddings and celebrations.