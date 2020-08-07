School will open on September 1, said Education Minister Arber Ademi. He insisted that the schools will be ready to hold classes with the necessary coronavirus precautions, and that the protocols meant to reduce the spread have been reviewed and approved.

Macedonia remains in the midst of a major Second Wave of the epidemic, which started after the Muslim month of Ramadan, and the number of active cases has moved between 3,500 and 4,000.

Ademi said that the Ministry is working with international institutions such as UNICEF and the British Embassy to poll parents and that one poll showed that a third of them approve of having their children go back to school, as the attempt at distance learning that was made since March was not very effective.