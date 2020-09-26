Schools.mk, an improvised online platform that will be used by elementary and high school students, went live yesterday. Based on Microsoft Teams, the platform will be used by elementary students of fourth grade and higher and high school students, who will attend the coming school year online, at least at first.

The Education Ministry believes that it will get teachers to broadcast live classes to students following from home using the browser based platform, to have the videos remain online for future use and to manage the workflow and some of the testing through the platform. The Ministry is also uploading the textbooks online and students can access them using a password.

The school year should begin on October 1, a month late, as the Ministry was slow in organizing the online education. Pupils from the first three grades of elementary school as well as those attending trade schools, will go to school in person, under a protocol meant to reduce the danger of exposure to the coronavirus.