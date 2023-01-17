The Ministry of Education and Science informs that the school year resumes on January 23. By the government’s decision on the proposal of the Ministry, the second semester of the academic year 2022/23 starts on January 23 (Monday) instead of January 18, with u-person classes for all students. The winter break has been extended to protect students’ health and save electricity for heating.

Considering that some of the public primary and secondary schools have not yet used the advantage of supplying subsidized electricity, we urge the management of the educational institutions and the municipalities as their founders, to realize this opportunity. With that, the schools will reduce the costs of electricity and it will be possible to hold in-person classes with until the end of the school year, says the Ministry of Education.