Education Minister Vesna Janevska said that it is time to transform Macedonia’s education from the current model of “brain drain” to “brain circulation”, which will support young Macedonians who have studied abroad to return to their native country.

The Education Ministry supports mobility in education, and studying in renowned unviersities abroad, for which we give scholarships. As Minister, I strongly support the EU concept of moving toward circulation of brains, meaning that students and professionals who have acquired knowledge and skills abroad should be encouraged to return home, Janevska said.

She was attending the opening of a university fair in Skopje that presents opportunities to study in France.