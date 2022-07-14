A group of citizens started throwing eggs at the Parliament building during the address of the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Young boys throw eggs, while the rest of the citizens shout resignation and sing patriotic songs.

Red handprints are left on the asphalt in front of the Parliament building, through which the message “our hands bleed for Macedonia” is sent.

Helicopters constantly fly over the Parliament building. There is heavy police security.