A number of ambassadors are facing removal from their posts, reports Sloboden Pecat.

The list includes Katerina Stavrevska in London and Agneza Rusi in Sofia, which is one of the most challenging positions at the moment. Also to be removed is Zekir Ramcilovic, ambassador to Montenegro. He was one of the VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament who sided with SDSM in 2018 during the imposed name change, and later completely changed his political allegiance to support the Zaev regime.

The decision to recall the ambassadors is now before a Parliament commission.