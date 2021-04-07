Starting tomorrow, eight doctors from private clinics in Skopje will begin rotating in the public healthcare sector, helping coronavirus patients.

Both systems are badly pressed by the influx of patients. Every day brings a new report of a family of a badly ill patient seeking donations to have their loved one moved from the public to the private clinics, where bills for treatment easily reach tens of thousands of euros – beyond the reach for many families. This prompted the Healthcare Ministry to begin talks with the private clinics on how to share the burden.

Meanwhile, the Zaev regime had businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev – the owner of the largest private clinic in Skopje Acibadem Sistina – detained in one of the politically motivated trials the regime initiated against officials of the VMRO-DPMNE party. This led to concerns that the badly needed clinic won’t last long.