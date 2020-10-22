Dragan Tasevski, a surgeon at the Kumanovo General Hospital, has passed away as a result of coronavirus-related complications, hospital officials confirmed on Wednesday.

He was the eighth healthcare worker to lose the Covid-19 battle since the outbreak began in March.

Institute of Public Health data shows that until October 18 a total of 1,164 healthcare professionals in Macedonia got infected with Covid-19. 977 healthcare workers have recovered.

With Wednesday’s case in Kumanovo, the number of healthcare workers who died from Covid-19 rose to eight.