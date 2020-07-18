Eight coronavirus patients have died over the past 24 hours, the Healthcare Ministry informed. Four of them died in the “8th of September” clinic in Skopje, which treats the patients on mechanical ventilation, while three died in the Infectious Diseases Clinic. One death was reported in the Tetovo hospital. The other deceased patients were from Skopje, Struga, Strumica and Gostivar and all were aged between 59 and 76. With this, the overall death toll of the epidemic grew to 414.

There was an unusually high number of newly admitted patients in the two clinics in Skopje – a total of 29. There are currently 180 patients treated in both clinics, with five on mechanical ventilation, and additional 24 treated in the Kozle clinic – seven of them are children.

Of the 1,700 tests conducted in the past day, 241 came back positive – Skopje has 73 new cases, Stip a very high of 60 and Tetovo – 32. There are now 3,885 active cases across Macedonia – 1,868 of them in Skopje which was hit particularly hard by the post-Ramadan spike. Tetovo, Kumanovo, Gostivar and Stip are the other worst affected cities

Over 200 additional cases are treated in the regional and local centers in Stip, Bitola and in general hospitals across Macedonia. These are generally less severe cases.