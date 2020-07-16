Eight patients died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 401. The deceased patients are from Skopje (2), Gostivar (2) and one each from Kicevo, Prilep, Struga and Ohrid. Their ages ranged from 60 to 73. Half of the deaths were reported in the two main Covid-19 clinics in Skopje, and the rest in hospitals in Struga, Prilep and Gostivar.

Ten new patients were admitted in the clinics in Skopje, and the total there stands at 179 – six of them on mechanical ventilation. Twenty adults and eight children are treated in the third, Kozle clinic in Skopje. There are 56 patients in the regional center in Stip, 31 in Bitola and 133 in wards across the country.

The Healthcare Ministy informed that it also conducted 830 tests over the past day and confirmed 94 new coronavirus cases – 49 of them in Skopje and 13 in Gostivar. There are 3,619 active cases – 1,823 of them in Skopje. Tetovo, Kumanovo, Stip, Struga and as of recently Gostivar are the other worst affected cities in the country, with between 160 and 300 active cases.