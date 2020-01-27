Sekerim Ahmedi, known as El Cheka, continues to publish wiretaps involving senior DUI officials.

According to him, they are involved in belittling acts, and the case of the murder of Harun Aliu is highlighted.

Conversations are led mainly between DUI leader Ali Ahmeti with Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, Blerim Bexheti and Musa Xhaferi, but there are other conversations as well.

The publication of wiretapped conversations by the Kicevo-born El Cheka comes four days after a Kicevo court sentenced him to one year suspended prison if he did not commit a new crime in the next two years. El Cheka has previously announced that he may return to the country in May. El Cheka’s lawyer has filed an appeal with the Court of Appeal.