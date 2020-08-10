A villager from Zelenikovo near Skopje saved his 70 year old neighbor during the major flooding last evening. The region of Skopje has been hit by summer storms these past few weeks which frequently lead to flooding.

Menda Manevska (70) was in her home in Zelenikovo when the area was hit by flooded, and the water began to carry the old woman. “I began to drown”, she told Sitel TV. The first door neighbor ran inside and carried her to safety.

Some 20 houses were flooded and the villagers were busy cleaning up this morning. They are also urging for help, to repair Manevcska’s house and the other houses in the village.