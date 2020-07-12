After 20 days of campaigning in which the parties and the coalitions presented their programs to the citizens across the country, the campaign for the July 15 parliamentary elections ends Sunday at midnight and election silence comes into effect, which ends Wednesday at 9 pm.

On the last day of the campaign, the political parties are continuing to push their election pledges to voters.

The “We Can” coalition, led by SDSM, will conclude its election activities in Bitola after visits to the Skopje Municipality of Kisela Voda.

VMRO-DPMNE and its “Renewal for Macedonia” coalition has activities in Stip, Probistip and Karbinci.

DUI leader Ali Ahmeti and the candidate for first Albanian PM, Naser Ziberi, together with MP candidates in all six constituencies will hold a news conference.

GDU leader Petar Kolev and the party’s MP candidates will hold also a news conference in the City Park.

The Never North, Only Macedonia coalition’s caravan will wrap up its campaign in Ohrid andUnited Macedonia leader Janko Bacev will have an address in Bitola later in the day.

Election silence starts at midnight before voting begins across Macedonia. People can cast their votes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to the COVID-19 situation.

On Monday, people who are in home quarantine because they tested positive for the new coronavirus and people in self-isolation will vote in their homes. The process will be conducted by a special election board, made up of health workers and party representatives.

The sick, frail and chronically ill people, internally displaced people, people in nursery homes, inmates and people in house arrest will vote on Tuesday, a day ahead of Election Day.

On Election Day (Wednesday), polls will be open for 14 hours, instead of 12 hours like in previous elections. They will open at 7 am and close at 9 pm.

The candidates of 15 coalitions and parties are vying for votes.

A total of 1,814,263 people are eligible to vote in this year’s early parliamentary polls.

The Commission for Infectious Diseases has prepared health safety protocols that should implemented by all election stakeholders on Election Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The State Election Commission will release the results of exit polls successively. Exit polls based on data from the local electoral commissions will be available 12 hours after polls close.

Final results are expected at least 24 hours after polls are closed on Election Day.