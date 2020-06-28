Parties and coalitions who will take part at the July 15 early parliamentary elections, continue Sunday to promote their programmes on the field through observance of health protocols, at social networks and media.

VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition will present its programme in the municipalities of Novaci, Demir Hisar and Bitola, while SDSM-led coalition “We Can” will visit Kumanovo and Sveti Nikole municipalities.

Political platform “Macedonian Concept” will visit Bitola, Ohrid, Struga and Kicevo, while coalition Alliance for Albanians/Alternativa will be in Mavrovo.