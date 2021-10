VMRO-DPMNE will hold its main rallies of the day in Skopje’s Aerodrom and Gazi Baba districts today, with meetings also planned in Makedonski Brod and Sopiste.

The central rallies for SDSM today will take place in Kocani and Aracinovo, where the party is trying to keep a rare mayoral hold in a majority Albanian district, as well as in Cesinovo – Oblesevo and Zrnovci near Kocani.