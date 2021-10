Pre-election rallies planned for today include a large VMRO-DPMNE gathering in Kumanovo and in Skopje’s Kisela Voda district, and a rally by SDSM in Tetovo and Skopje’s Gjorce Petrov.

Skopje Mayoral candidate Danela Arsovska has a press conference planned for today, while the DOM-LDP coalition will have events in Kicevo, Demir Hisar and Mavrovo.