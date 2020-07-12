Many residents of Sveti Nikole are placed into quarantine, after the number of coronavirus cases increased significantly. According to statistics, 24 new coronavirus cases were registered yesterday. Thus, until yesterday at noon, the number of Covid-19 infections in the city rose to 103 people. As a reminder, Resen and Sveti Nikole have long been cities where there was no registered number of infected people at all.

Based on the newly received information on the number of Covid-19 patients and the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the Crisis HQ of the Municipality of Sveti Nikole, the management of the factory Moda AD and Kamotex DOOEL decided to close their plants on Friday (June 10) in order to reduce the risks of spreading the coronavirus in the coming days. All 830 employees will be subjected to screening tests in order to determine the exact number of infected people and of course to prevent the spread of the infection, said two days ago the mayor of Sveti Nikole, Saso Velkovski.

After only 24 hours, 24 newly cases were registered. Their families are in isolation. Of course, that excludes them from the opportunity to vote in the parliamentary elections scheduled for Wednesday, July 15.

The revolt of the people of Sveti Nikole towards the director of Moda AD, Angel Dimitrov, is huge. They say that at the very beginning, there were warning that the factory could become a hotbed, given that it is a factory with many employees, who are transported by bus to the workplace. But Dimitrov claimed that all measures were observed and that there was no danger. For him, the agreed export was important, but not the health of the employees and their families. He assured that if a coronavirus case appeared in the factory, he was ready to close the entire factory.

Among the first patients in Sveti Nikole were members of his family. Then the chef in Moda tested positive for Covid-19. But the factory continued to work. The number of patients in Moda was increasing, the factory was working. Dimitrov did not keep his word. Sveti Nikole became a hotbed. Someone must be held accountable for this, the people of Sveti Nikole say.

Dimitrov still does not close the factories, although it was officially announced. The employees will not go to work on Monday and Tuesday, but their vacation days will be used. Those who will get positive results by Wednesday will stay at home. The rest will continue to work.

The Youth Union of VMRO-DPMNE in Sveti Nikole reacted to this situation saying that the director is deliberately endangering the lives of the employees.

The number of patients and quarantined people is growing every day. Despite the constitutional right, hundreds of citizens of Sveti Nikole will not be able to exercise their right to vote in the elections on July 15 because the deadline for registering to vote for the sick and people in isolation ended before they were placed into isolation.