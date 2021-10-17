Turnout at the local elections surpassed 50 percent at 18:30, the State Electoral Commission informed.

This is near the level of the turnout at the 2020 early general elections, which were considered low turnout due to the coronavirus fears.

Voting today was marred by long lines at many polling places, caused by the decision to add an extra layer of security with the use of fingerprint devices to check the identity of all voters. Polling stations were set to close at 19h, but due to the delays, it’s expected that it will be prolonged.